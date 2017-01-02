ADOPT ME! My name is Brutus. I want a family to spend my golden years with

Sweet Brutus is looking for a home to spend his golden years in. Brutus is an approx 11 yr old (est DOB 05/22/2005) Brutus’s first owner passed away unexpectedly around Christmas 2015. The man’s friends couldn’t take him, but one guy went 2 times a day for 3 months and fed Brutus and let him out. They contacted Lucky Mutts Rescue to see if we could help, and our hearts went out to this big lug and we took him in.

When he got to the foster’s house, all he wanted was human contact. He is completely house trained and cat friendly. He would probably do best in a home without young kids. He was good with the dogs he met and enjoyed walking and riding in the car. His foster noticed that he had trouble climbing the stairs, that his hips and back paws were stiff so she started him on a supplement to help that.

He was adopted by an elderly gentleman last spring and had 9 months to enjoy life in a country setting before the man slipped on ice and was put into a nursing home right before Christmas again! Brutus once again found himself homeless! The poor guy!!! He needs a home to live out his last couple of years where he can be loved and spoiled! His hips and back legs are really stiff, so he has been on a pain med for it which has helped him. He would do best in a home without a lot of stairs. We also think his eyesight and maybe his hearing have diminished since we had him in spring, so he is going in to get that checked out. He has not had much luck the past year, and we are hoping 2017 finds him a loving home to live out his last years.

Due to his age, we will be exempting him from our policy of only adopting out altered dogs and will not be getting him neutered per vet recommendation. Brutus is being fostered in Belgium, WI. His adoption fee of $50+tax includes the cost of his rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccine, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. Accepting adoption applications at Lucky Mutts Rescue www.luckymuttsrescue.org info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com 262-260-9715 or call/text 262-930-3283




