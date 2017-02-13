ADOPT ME! My name is Baby Girl & I’m looking want a furever home

**ARRIVING FEBRUARY 19TH, APPLY TODAY!** Baby girl is a just over one year old Shepherd mix . She is only a year old and has already had such a tough life. She is looking to find her loving forever home. Baby girl had lived outside her whole life, she had 4 siblings that her owner had asked help to find rescue for, they told the volunteers that Baby Girl had some skin issues so they didn’t know about her, the volunteers had suggested she go to the vet and get Bravecto for her, they had no idea that it was so bad until they went to pick up her siblings. They were completely horrified when they saw her and then took her to the vet soon as possible. She was so bad that the vet would not even keep her because she needed to be isolated for her own sake, she wasn’t contagious but her immune system was compromised. Her toenails were ready to fall off and you couldn’t even touch her. They wrapped her in a blanket to get her in a crate and carried the whole crate into the vet. One of the volunteers kept her so she could be isolated, she started gaining weight and growing back some fur but she was terrified, she had never been socialized and never been in a house. She learned very quickly how to use a doggie door but was still very scared of people. She would let the one volunteer touch her but no one else. That volunteer went on vacation and another volunteer took care of Baby Girl for her and she did really well there so they thought it was a better place for her and she did get a little braver and grew more hair and has gained even more weight. She actually looks amazing from what she did.. She just needs someone to spend a lot of one on one time with her. Baby Girl will arrive in Wisconsin February 19th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their facebook page