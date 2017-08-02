ADOPT ME! Meet Poppy-She’s a fun-loving girl who is excited for the world

Pocket pity Poppy! Say that 5 times fast! Poppy is a female, four to six month old pocket pity. She was wandering around as a stray in Chicago where some people had been trying to catch her for a couple of weeks and finally did. She is a fun-loving girl who is excited for the world. She loves car rides and after she’s done with her puppy play would just love to snuggle. Not wanting her to be yet another pit bull mix in a shelter she has some sponsors so her adoption fee is only $150 + tax which includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt Poppy at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page