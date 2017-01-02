ADOPT ME! I’m Mavis and I’m a Pocket Pitty!

Meet Mavis! Mavis is a 30lbs pocket pitty girl with a big personality! She loves to play with her toys and has alot of love to give! Mavis continues to work on her dog skills, she needs to continue to work at socializing properly but is doing great! She is about 2 years old and ready to give the next 10+ years to her own forever family! Mavis loves everyone she meets and knows all her basic commands. She would do best with a less dominate dog companion or as an only dog. She is fixed, hw -, fully vaccinated, and microchipped! Apply for Miss Mavis today!!! Visit our website at www.woofgangrescue.com