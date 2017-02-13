ADOPT ME! I’m Chance & I’m a Lab Mix

**ARRIVING FEBRUARY 19TH, APPLY TODAY** Chance is a 1-2 year old male lab mix. He was found as a stray when he walked up to a homes back door starving for food. After not being able to locate the original owner, he found the right home and they immediately reached out for rescue help. Chance was checked out by the vet and he said everything looks good other than being malnourished. He is currently in a foster home in Oklahoma where he is being well taken care and working on a healthy diet putting his weight back on. Chance has gotten a second chance at life and is now looking for his forever home. He arrives in Wisconsin February 19th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page