ADOPT ME! I’m Bopeep I’m a beautiful German Shepherd Mix Pup!

Bopeep is still in search of a home! Her mom is a beautiful black and tan German Shepherd whose owners never got her fixed and they are not sure who the father is. She is around 9-10 weeks old. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/ bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian. She arrived in Wisconsin January 22nd and is still looking for her forever home. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/ adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmai l.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page.