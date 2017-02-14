Man Charged In February 11th Hit & Run Crash Appears In Court

Ryan A Holterman, 20 of Raymond, has been charged with two counts of felony Hit and Run-Involve Injury, two counts of misdemeanor Reckless Driving-Cause Bodily Harm, and multiple traffic offenses. He was given a $500 cash bond along with a $5,000 signature bond. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 22, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on 2/11/2017 at approximately 5:28PM the Racine County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at Interstate 41/94, northbound, just south of STH 11 off ramp.

Upon arrival Deputies observed a silver Ford Taurus with heavy rear end damage in the ditch, facing east, several feet from the wire deer fence separating East Frontage Road and the right shoulder of that road. Deputies found the passenger lying face down in the ditch approximately 25 feet away from the vehicle; an eyewitness to the crash, was by passengers side and reported he going in and out of consciousness. The victim was transported to Wheaton Franciscan All Saints.

Deputies spoke to the driver of the Ford Taurus who reported that he was traveling north on the Interstate when the Taurus began to have mechanical issues, he then pulled the vehicle over to the right shoulder, and turned the Taurus’s hazard lights on. As they were on the side of the road, he reported that a Pontiac hit his Taurus, which pushed the Taurus into the ditch. He said that both he and the passenger jumped out of the Taurus as it was still moving. The driver reported nick pain and was transported to Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital in Racine by a deputy. At the scene, Deputies recovered an automobile tire with a Pontiac logo in the middle of the

rim.

The criminal complaint states that Deputies spoke with multiple witnesses to the accident who stated that a dark color vehicle was traveling at approximately 90-100 mph, weaving between all three lanes of traffic, and strike Taurus from behind, which pushed the Taurus into the ditch. An unidentified eyewitness reported to dispatch, that the vehicle was seen traveling from the STH 11 off ramp, to the East Frontage Road, but was ultimately lost around 58th Road. E

According to the criminal complaint on February 13,2017 a witness reported she believed the vehicle that left the scene was located at a residence on 58th Road in Union Grove, in a barn, under a tarp and the driver to be the defendant.

Deputies went to the residence and located a black Pontiac Grand Prix that had rear passenger side damage and was missing a passenger side tire in a barn . The tires that remained on the vehicle matched the tire that was recovered from the scene of the crash.

A Witness reported that on 2/11/2017 at approximately 5:30PM she received a call from the Defendant. The Defendant asked to her to come outside. The Defendant was “freaking out” but claimed he did not know what happened to his vehicle and said that the Defendant then left her home after he was picked up by a friend. Two witnesses put the vehicle in the barn and covered it with a tarp. The second witness reported a similar story and added that he believed the Defendant was “highly intoxicated” and the Defendant returned to the residence later and asked if he could use his enclosed trailer to take that vehicle to a salvage yard in Illinois.