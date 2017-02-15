Join Spectrum As An Outside Sales Representative

For information Contact

Michaela.sciandra@charter.com

Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) is currently hiring for opportunities as an Outside Sales Representative. Are you a self-starter, with a passion for success, great people skills, and a willingness to learn? As an employee of Spectrum, you have an exciting opportunity to enter the technology and entertainment! This is the ideal role for the individual who enjoys being on the go and out of the office, where you will have the opportunity to “own your day” every day.

As an Outside Sales Representative, you would be going door to door in local neighborhoods and working from a list of prospective customers that we provide you with. This gives you the power to match residents with the customized services that best fit their needs and lifestyle. Self-motivated, independent and goal-oriented individuals find the freedom, entrepreneurial nature and unlimited earning potential of this role very appealing.

Qualified candidates will have: Experience in offering customer solutions, sales background is a plus! Willingness to work flexible hours including-evenings until 8pm and 4 hrs. on a Saturday Have a valid driver’s license, car insurance, a satisfactory driving record and use of a reliable personal vehicle. Demonstrate strong presentation & verbal communication skills

Spectrum will provide: Reimbursements for gas and other travel related expenses. New leads every month A tablet, cell phone, and Spectrum issued shirts & warm weather jackets. Paid training Average 1st year salary of $55k-$6ok potential with top performers earning around $8ok

Also, please feel free to contact our local office @414-308-6536 And ask for Joseph Bontempo