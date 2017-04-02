Family Displaced After Friday Night Fire On Jackson Street

On February 3,2017 at 9:21 the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to a structure fire at 805 Jackson Street. A family of eight was displaced tonight due to a fire that occurred earlier this evening. The tenant heard a loud noise and saw fire near a rear window. He alerted his family and they were able to self evacuate. A fire crew had to stop the resident from going back in to gather the family’s cats. Smoke alarms did sound in the house. Red Cross was called in to aid in temporary shelter and supplies for the family. Because of the cold weather the Racine Fire Bells responded to aid in rehab for the firefighters on scene. The fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family. Please remember that if you exit a house that is involved in a fire never go back in. Officials state that there was $20,000 in loss to the home and $2500 to the contents and there were no injuries