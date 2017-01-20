Woman Extricated After Thursday Night Crash

MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE-On 1/19/17 at 9:28pm the Mount Pleasant Police Department, along with the South Shore Fire Department, responded to N. Green Bay Road, just North of Meadowbrook Country Club, for a two vehicle collision. A female driver was North on Green Bay Road operating a 2000 Chevy Cavalier when she stopped in the curb lane to pick up a pedestrian that she knew. A male driver, operating a 2009 Dodge Ram truck, was also North on Green Bay Road in the curb lane when he rear-ended the Chevy Cavalier. The collision caused severe damage to the Cavalier causing the female to be trapped inside. Once the female was extricated from her vehicle, she was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Driver impairment is NOT believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”