Wisconsin Humane Society and SPCA of Texas place “puppy naming rights” wager on Sunday’s Game

MILWAUKEE – It’s not just politicians who are placing wagers on this weekend’s Packers-Cowboys game! In a friendly bet, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, Anne Reed, will send James Bias, President and CEO of the SPCA of Texas, a case of Milwaukee’s finest craft beer if the Packers lose. Bias has agreed to send authentic Texas BBQ sauce if the Cowboys lose Sunday’s game.

To up the ante–and, more importantly, to draw attention to pet adoption — the organization whose home team loses will name a litter of puppies after the opposing team’s players!