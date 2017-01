Winter Weather ADVISORY Starts This Afternoon & Runs Through Midnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY… THE ADVISORY STARTS AT 1 PM FOR SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, DODGE, OZAUKEE, WAUKESHA AND JEFFERSON.

IT TAKES EFFECT AT 5 P.M. FOR RACINE, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE AND WALWORTH

…A WINTRY MIX INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING…

.A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT WILL PROGRESS ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN

THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL DEVELOP

DURING THE EARLY TO MIDDLE AFTERNOON MAINLY WEST AND NORTH OF THE

MILWAUKEE AREA. FREEZING RAIN…SLEET…AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED. THE

PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS ALL RAIN IN THE MILWAUKEE AREA AND

NEAR THE ILLINOIS BORDER AND THEN TRANSITION TO FREEZING RAIN

AROUND SUNSET AS TEMPERATURES DROP BELOW FREEZING. ICE

ACCUMULATION UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE FORECAST OVER MUCH OF

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION WILL BE LESS THAN

AN INCH NORTH AND WEST OF THE MILWAUKEE AREA.

TIMING…EXPECT A WINTRY MIX INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN TO DEVELOP

BY SUNSET AND THEN DIMINISH AROUND MIDNIGHT.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE TO ONE

TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED.

* IMPACTS…THE ICE WILL RESULT IN VERY SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON

SIDEWALKS…ROADS AND BRIDGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN

WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS

AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE

LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR WISCONSIN CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING

5 1 1 OR BY VISITING WWW.511WI.GOV (LOWER CASE).