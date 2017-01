Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of SE Wisconsin

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SE WISCONSIN (TUES. 9PM – WED. MIDNIGHT)

AREAS AFFECTED:

SHEBOYGAN, WI; WASHINGTON, WI; DODGE, WI; OZAUKEE, WI; WAUKESHA, WI; MILWAUKEE, WI; WALWORTH, WI; JEFFERSON, WI

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* TIMING…SNOW DEVELOPING BY LATE EVENING AND CONTINUING AT TIMES

INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE SNOW MAY BRIEFLY MIX WITH RAIN NOW AND THEN.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…5 TO 8 INCHES…THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS LIKELY IN NORTHWEST PORTIONS OF THE COUNTIES.

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL FROM SNOW COVERED ROADS LIKELY TO AFFECT THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON COMMUTES ON WEDNESDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.