Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10 am

..SLIPPERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING…

.AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN…SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW WILL INCREASE IN

COVERAGE AS SUNRISE APPROACHES. ALTHOUGH SURFACE TEMPERATURES WILL

BE RISING ABOVE FREEZING…THE PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW

FREEZING. THUS ICY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS.

THE TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO WARM THROUGH THE MORNING WITH

THE ICING POTENTIAL ENDING BY LATER IN THE MORNING.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN…SLEET…AND SNOW…WHICH

IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.

* TIMING…THROUGH THE MORNING RUSH HOUR.

* ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS UNDER ONE TENTH

OF AN INCH. LITTLE TO NO SNOW ACCUMULATION.

* IMPACTS…UNTREATED ROADS WILL BECOME ICY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.