Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin Monday morning, January 16th.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 5:00 a.m. Monday until noon in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The advisory takes effect at 5:00 a.m. Monday until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth counties.

The advisory takes effect at 10:00 a.m. Monday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday for counties to the north, including Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties

…A WINTRY MIX INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED TODAY INTO

TONIGHT…

.LOW PRESSURE PASSING TO OUR SOUTH WILL BRING MIXED PRECIPITATION

TODAY AND TONIGHT. THE FIRST BAND OF LIGHT PRECIPITATION WILL

DEVELOP ACROSS FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN…AND WILL SPREAD NORTH

DURING THE MORNING. FREEZING RAIN…SLEET…AND SNOW ARE

EXPECTED. THE MAIN AREA OF MODERATE PRECIPITATION ARRIVES LATE

MORNING AND INTO THE EVENING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE

UP TO 0.2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE…WITH SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS

OF LESS THAN ONE INCH.

THE MIXED PRECIPITATIO…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY…

* TIMING…MIXED PRECIPITATION STARTING THIS MORNING THEN BECOMING

MAINLY FREEZING RAIN LATE MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON AND

ENDING LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

* ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO TWO

TENTHS OF AN INCH. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE

INCH.

* IMPACTS…VERY SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON SIDEWALKS…ROADS AND

BRIDGES. WEAK TREE BRANCHES COULD BE DOWNED…RESULTING IN

POWER OUTAGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.