West Logistics Hiring-Fork Lift Operators

WEST LOGISTICS IS HIRING FORK LIFT OPERATORS

Forklift Operator
 Load/Unload trucks; Stock inbound inventory; Order Selection
 Safe operation of all material handling equipment
 1-2 year’s experience
 Great Benefits

Applications are available at:
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Brown Integrated Logistics, through its subsidiaries Brown Logistics Services, West Logistics, Brown Fleet Services and Brown Trucking provides a suite of world-class services including third party logistics, brokerage, warehousing, fleet maintenance and dedicated trucking.
http://brownintegratedlogistics.com

