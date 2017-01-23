West Logistics Hiring-Fork Lift Operators

Forklift Operator
Load/Unload trucks; Stock inbound inventory; Order Selection
Safe operation of all material handling equipment
1-2 year’s experience
Great Benefits
Applications are available at:
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI
Brown Integrated Logistics, through its subsidiaries Brown Logistics Services, West Logistics, Brown Fleet Services and Brown Trucking provides a suite of world-class services including third party logistics, brokerage, warehousing, fleet maintenance and dedicated trucking.
http://brownintegratedlogistics.com