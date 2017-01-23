West Logistics Hiring-Fork Lift Operators

WEST LOGISTICS IS HIRING FORK LIFT OPERATORS

Forklift Operator

 Load/Unload trucks; Stock inbound inventory; Order Selection

 Safe operation of all material handling equipment

 1-2 year’s experience

 Great Benefits

Applications are available at:

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Brown Integrated Logistics, through its subsidiaries Brown Logistics Services, West Logistics, Brown Fleet Services and Brown Trucking provides a suite of world-class services including third party logistics, brokerage, warehousing, fleet maintenance and dedicated trucking.

http://brownintegratedlogistics.com

