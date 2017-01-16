Wednesday January 18th-Goodwill TalentBridge Job Fair

Goodwill TalentBridge In House Job Fair!!

Wednesday, January 18th

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant, WI 53177

We have several openings for qualified Production Technician III (Line Lead).

 Maintains quality standards.

 Achieves productivity standards.

 Performs work assignments at individual job stations as well as within a production cell.

 Communicates with coworkers and supervisors.

 1st & 2nd shifts available; $11-$12 an hour, based on experience.

Requirements: Reliable transportation, ability to stand for an 8 hour shift. Good math skills, record keeping and good attendance records preferred.

If you are unable to make it, stop in from 9am-2pm Monday through Friday or call our office at (262) 833-1670 to schedule an appointment!

You can also email your resume to rmaldonado@goodwillsew.com