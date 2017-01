Victim from Sunday Hit & Run Ask For Help From the Public

The victim’s of a Sunday January 8th hit and run are asking for help from the public. At aprox. 2:15 p.m. a Gold/tan Silverado truck side swiped two vehicles in the area of McKinley and fled the scene. The Silverado should have passenger side damage on the truck truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine Police reference #17-1143