Thursday January 26th-Walk-In Interviews Being Held for Nissen Staffing

NISSEN STAFFING IS HOLDING

WALK-IN INTERVIEWS

When: 1-3PM Thursday, January 26th

Where: Classroom C

Racine County Workforce Solutions

(1717 Taylor Ave Racine, WI 53403)

Now Hiring:

Packagers, Process Utility Workers, Baking Machine Operators, Warehouse Workers

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

 High School Diploma or equivalent

 Have reliable transportation

 Able to lift up to 50 lbs.

 Work rotating schedule – hours are 6pm-6am

 Upon job offer, must successfully complete a pre-employment background check and drug screen

REQUIRED TO BRING FOR INTERVIEW:

 Resume

 Apply online at www.nissenstaffing.com

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer and service provider