Thumbelina Smallest Dog From WHS ADOPTED!

MILWAUKEE – Thumbelina, quite possibly the smallest dog in Wisconsin, was adopted Thursday January 12,2016 from the Wisconsin Humane Society after several weeks in a foster home.

The Chihuahua is just over 3 months old and weighs in at just 1.54 lbs. Based on her growth rate, WHS staff suspect that she won’t get much bigger than 2 lbs. You can hold her in the palm of your hand. A typical 8-week-old kitten outweighs the little girl.

“Thumbelina is definitely the smallest dog ever adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society,” said vice president of communications Angela Speed.

Thumbelina was surrendered to the WHS Racine Campus before Thanksgiving because her family was unable to care for her.

Her new adopters, Brent and Jenny Stache of Oak Creek, are friends with the foster family and were smitten when they met tiny Thumbelina.

“We’re over the moon about our family getting a wee bit bigger today,” said Jenny Stache, Thumbelina’s adopter. “We have another Chihuahua from WHS and we just adore her and know they’ll be great friends.”

According to Guinness World Records, the smallest living dog in the world is Miracle Milly, a 6-year-old Chihuahua who weighs 1 lb. and lives in Puerto Rico.