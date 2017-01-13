The GREAT Of Racine-“Dad’s Club”, It’s All About the Kids

In 2016, Danny Compos recognized a need. He recognized a need for more positive male figures in his community. Realizing this, Compos assembled a team of individuals who fit this description and Dad’s Club was born.

The members of Dad’s Club (Danny Compos, Gary Walker, Joe Gonzales, Kevin Simpson, Jarvis Price, Leo Baker, Corey Nicks, Tony Perales Sr., Ed Lopez, Allan Hart, Daniel Mitchell) have come together to make a difference in the lives of kids in the Racine area and mentor fathers who seek to do better. They have already begun to make their mark in the community, holding coat drives, library field trips, helping families in need, etc. Compos sums up the purpose of Dad’s Club with one statement, “It’s all about the kids.”

If you would like to know more about Dad’s Club, follow them on Facebook at, DAD’s CLUB or any of the names above you can inbox through Facebook…or simply email: dadsclub@yahoo.com