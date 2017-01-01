Shih Tzu Lovers-Meet Ike! You will fall in love!

WHERE ARE OUR SHIH TZU LOVERS? Cute little Ike is looking for a home! He will need a low key, quiet home with NO small kids. He is young, just over a year old, housebroke, good with other dogs and super sweet. Get your application in NOW as he will probably go quick! Ike’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes his neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!