Security Installation Technician – $18.00 – $28.00 per Hour

Security Installation Technician – Direct Hire

$18.00 – $28.00 per Hour to Start Depending on Qualifications!!!

Do You Want To Work With The Best? An easy commute from Milwaukee or Northern Illinois!!! We are recruiting six PROFESSIONAL Security Installation Technicians!!! We are looking for the best and we offer a great EARNING opportunity and an AWESOME Work environment!!! This is a Direct Hire Position with Full Benefits! This is not a temporary or contract position!!!

The ideal candidate will have 3+ years experience with the Installation and configuration of any of the following:

– I.P. and Analog Video Surveillance Cameras

– Digital Video Recorders

– Network Video Recorders

– Intrusion Alarms

– Fire Alarms

– Access Control

– Nurse Call

– Copper and/or Fiber Optic Network Cabling.

Testing, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and repair skills are a plus. Programming and networking skills are a big plus. Client is willing to train the right individual if you poses some but not all of the desired skills.

Candidates must hold a Valid Driver’s License without Restrictions.

Contact Mary at 262-898-6775 0r msalg