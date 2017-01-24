Resident Wants To Thank “Guardian Angel”

01/24/2017 | Filed under: Commentary/Opinion | Posted by:

Don asked that we share this message in hopes that the wonderful woman who stopped to help would see it

“I was wondering if you could do me a huge favor. My little dog Lincoln slipped his harness and got away. He made it all the way to Hwy. KR and was running all over the road. A wonderful Guardian Angel stopped and helped me catch him by trapping him in her can. I can not thank this person enough and I was hoping you could put a post up letting her know how much I appreciate her saving Lincoln. I know you reach a lot of people and hopefully she’ll see it. Thank you.”

