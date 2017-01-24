Resident Wants To Thank “Guardian Angel”
Don asked that we share this message in hopes that the wonderful woman who stopped to help would see it
“I was wondering if you could do me a huge favor. My little dog Lincoln slipped his harness and got away. He made it all the way to Hwy. KR and was running all over the road. A wonderful Guardian Angel stopped and helped me catch him by trapping him in her can. I can not thank this person enough and I was hoping you could put a post up letting her know how much I appreciate her saving Lincoln. I know you reach a lot of people and hopefully she’ll see it. Thank you.”
