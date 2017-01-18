Registered Sex Offender Arrested On Charges of Lewd, Lascivious Behavior

Larry L Shaw, 59 of Racine has been charged with Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-Exposure. He was given a $300 cash bond after making his initial appearance in Racine Circuit Court. According to Racine County Jail records a hold has also been placed on him by Department of Corrections for probation violation.

According to the criminal complaint on January 17,2017, Racine Police responded to the 500 block of 8th Street for an indecent exposure report. Upon arrival the officer spoke to the victim who stated on January 13th the victim asked to borrow a cigarette from the defendant, he allegedly exposed himself and said “you know what I want”. The victim stated that he has made advances to her before and harasses her. She stated she did not report the incident at the time it happened but then on January 17,2017 she saw the defendant in the common area of the building and he allegedly harassed her, made advances towards her to “help her” and wanted to the victim to come to his apartment so he would show her something.

The officer spoke to the defendant who denied exposing himself to the victim and stated he was in Kenosha at the time. He told the officer that they are friendly towards each other and he “takes care of her” but they had an argument on the 17th and the victim stated she would be calling police.

Officers noted that Shaw is under the supervision of Department of Corrections and is a registered sex offender. Officers also found three cell phones which are a violation of his terms of his supervision unless approved. While at the Racine County Jail the defendant was given a PBT which showed a blood alcohol result of .086 which is also a violation of his supervision.