Racine “Super Kid” Alex Upendo to appear on Harry Connick Jr’s TV Show

Racine’s local “Super Kid” Alex Upendo will be featured on an episode of Harry Connick Jr’s show “Harry” tomorrow (Friday Janary 6th). Channel 18 CW at 5pm & 9pm. Make sure to check this wonderful young man owner of Build-a-Bow LLC & non profit Build-a-Bow for a purpose