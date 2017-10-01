Racine Man Charged With 6th OWI & Battery To Hospital Personnel

Gordon R Haley 50 of Racine has been charged with felony OWI (5th or 6th), felony Battery to Hospital Personnel, Disorderly Conduct, Operate after Rev/Susp of Registration, Refuse to Take Test for Intoxication After Arrest. He was given a $5,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Tuesday afternoon. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on on January 19, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on January 9,2017 at 6:39 a.m. Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the area of Highway 31 and Cortland reference a reckless driving complaint. The caller advised that the operator of the vehicle had exited his vehicle falling into the middle of the road.

Upon entering the area, officers observed the defendant driving erratically, driving at slow speeds the then speeding up and deviating lanes multiple time. Officers initiated a traffic stop upon approaching the defendant, the officer observed him bleeding from the face and hand and requested rescue. While attempting to identify the defendant officers observed a strong smell of intoxicants while the defendant was becoming belligerent. When the defendant was asked to step out of the vehicle he almost fell from his level of intoxication and officers had to hold him up, the complaint reads.

Due to his level of intoxication the defendant was unable to complete parts of the field sobriety test and failed others. He was arrested for 6th OWI and transported to Wheaton Franciscan/Ascension, upon arrival at the hospital the defendant allegedly became combative and attempted to fight a nurse and also bite her. It took five officers and a security guard to hole the defendant down to obtain a blood draw for medical purposes, the complaint reads.

Once medically cleared the defendant was transported to the Racine County Jail where he told officers he had been drinking to celebrate the Green Bay Packer victory.