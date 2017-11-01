Racine Fire Department Quickly Extinguished Garage Fire On Bate Street

On January 10th at 7:25 p.m, the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to 2413 Bate Street for reports of a fire. The occupants of the home called 911 after hearing a “loud bang” and finding a fire coming from their garage. Upon arrival fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, containing it to the garage. We Energies confirmed the power to the garage was secured before allowing the occupants to return to their home. No one was injured as a result of this fire. This fire is under investigation. According to the Racine Fire Department there is an estimated $3000 in fire loss