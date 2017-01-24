Racine County Sheriff’s Office-No Injuries in Barn Fire in Raymond

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office- On 01/23/2017 at approximately 8:47 p.m. the Racine County Communications Center received a call reporting a barn was on fire in the 3500 block of 51st St. in the Town of Raymond. Racine Sheriff Deputies arrived and found the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

There were no animals in the barn at the time of the fire and nobody was injured. Raymond Fire Department along with multiple surrounding fire departments responded to control the fire.

The barn and its contents of some farm equipment, gutter company supplies, and hay were a total loss.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation and unknown.