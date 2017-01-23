Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Man Arrested For Possession of Child Porn

On 01/18/17 members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant at the residence of Steven C. Christenson, 49. .

The search warrant was developed and executed by members of the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Unit as part of an ongoing investigation. The ICAC Unit is involved in the investigation of any potential threats or crimes committed against children utilizing the internet.

Investigators took Christenson into custody and he is being held at the Racine County Jail for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon. Christenson was conveyed to the Racine County Jail without additional incident.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.