Racine County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotions

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announces the following promotions and assignment changes.

Lt. Dan Adams has been promoted to the rank of Captain to replace the retiring Captain Thomas Lamke. Captain Adams will be the commander of the Support Services Division. His promotion is effective March 25, 2017.

Sgt. Chad Schulman has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Schulman will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. His promotion is effective March 25, 2017.

Investigator Keith Dobesh has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant to replace the retiring Sgt. Scott Krogh. Sgt. Dobesh will be assigned to the Metro Drug Unit. His promotion is effective February 4, 2017.

Deputy Kelly Goetzke has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Goetzke will be assigned to the Court Services & Conveyance Unit. His promotion is effective March 25, 2017.

Captain James Weidner will move from the Support Services Division to command the Operations Division.

Congratulations to:

· Captain Dan Adams

· Lieutenant Chad Schulman

· Sergeant Keith Dobesh

· Sergeant Kelly Goetzke