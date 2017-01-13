Racine County Metro Drug Unit & Caledonia Police K-9 Execute Search Warrant in Union Grove

On January 13th, 2017 at approximately 07:55 A.M, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, with assistance from the Caledonia Police Departments K-9 Unit, served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Center Street, Village of Union Grove. Located during the search was 149.9 grams of T.H.C. “Dabs” and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested and being held in the Racine County Jail is Austin S. Osborne, age 19, a resident of the Village of Union Grove. He is being held in the Racine County Jail on the following charges.

– Possession of T.H.C. with intent to deliver

– Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

T.H.C. “Dabs” are also known as T.H.C. Wax. A wax like substance derived from marijuana plants which has a high concentration of T.H.C. The “Dabs” in this case appear to have been made commercially, possibly in one of the states having legalized recreational marijuana use laws, and then likely shipped or mailed here. The “Dabs” were packaged in small red envelopes which were labeled with the strain or type of marijuana plant that was used to make them.