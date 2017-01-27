Promotions Unlimited In Mount Pleasant Closes

Promotions Unlimited located at 7601 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, WI has closed their doors according to numerous employees who contacted us today. Employees stated that they were told around 9:30 a.m. that they were losing their jobs, given their pay checks and the doors were closing. We are trying to confirm how many were employed and additional information and have left voice mails with the company as employees stated as many as 50 people lost their jobs, were given no notice or any severance packages. Check back for updates as we learn more.