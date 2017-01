Oak Ridge Care Center is HIRING-LPNs/CNAs/Dietary Aides

Full-Time 1st Shift LPN

Oak Ridge Care Center is seeking a full time 1st Shift LPN. Hours are 6:45AM – 3:15PM. Every other weekend and every other holiday are required. Please apply at www.oakridgecarecenter.com or apply within. 1400 8th Avenue – Union Grove, WI 53182

Full-Time 2nd Shift CNA

Oak Ridge Care Center is seeking a full time CNA. Hours are 2:45PM – 11:15PM. Every other weekend and every other holiday are required. Please apply at www.oakridgecarecenter.com or apply within. 1400 8th Avenue – Union Grove, WI 53182

Part-Time Dietary Aide

Oak Ridge Care Center is seeking part time Dietary Aides. AM shift hours are 6:00AM – 2:30PM . PM shift hours are 3:00PM – 7:30PM. Every other weekend and every other holiday are required. Please apply at www.oakridgecarecenter.com or apply within. 1400 8th Avenue – Union Grove, WI 53182