NOW HIRING-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment
01/14/2017 |
Filed under:
Employment & Training
|
Posted by:
RACINE UNCOVERED
WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT
Featuring Service First
January 18th 9am – 12pm
Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency
at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402
Hiring
General Labor
Plastic Injection Mold
Technician
CNC Set Up/Programmer
Welders
