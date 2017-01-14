NOW HIRING-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment

01/14/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT
Featuring Service First
January 18th 9am – 12pm
Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency
at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring
General Labor
Plastic Injection Mold
Technician
CNC Set Up/Programmer
Welders

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail