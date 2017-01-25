Night of Freedom Event to Benefit Trafficking Victims Being Held in Racine on Friday, February 3rd

RACINE, WI – The second annual fundraiser to benefit Racine Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Masonic Temple at 1012 Main Street, downtown Racine. Funds raised from this event will be used to assist victims of trafficking and to train and educate the public, law enforcement, educators, youth, service providers and other groups for free.

Tickets to this prohibition-era themed event are $50 each and include prohibition era craft cocktails (two drink tickets), heavy appetizers, dessert, cash bar and live music in a beautiful 1856 historic Italianate mansion with a fascinating history. The event will be held throughout the house with music by Milwaukee’s popular vintage jazz ensemble Sweet Sheiks. Historic tours of the mansion will be available along with a human trafficking student art display, auction and other covert activities throughout the night. Extra raffle tickets will be given to those who dress in prohibition-era attire. Do you feel lucky? You may even want to try your luck with a little Roulette or pull up a chair at the Blackjack table.

Sweet Sheiks was rated one of the best 10 jazz bands in Milwaukee. Bringing a little bit of the Big Easy to the Belle City, Sweet Sheiks is a toe-tapping foursome inspired by the popular music of the teens, twenties, and thirties. Led by the soulful vocals of Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), this violin (Ousia Lydian), resonator (Garrett Burton), tuba (Aaron Johnson) lineup brings a modern flair to early jazz, blues, and Americana classics. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting, and are best summed up in two words, “refreshingly vintage”.

This year, the first annual Fight for Freedom Award will be presented to Jesse and Beth Stalman during the event. The local Racine family, including their three children, are being awarded for their ongoing volunteer efforts to support local anti-human trafficking efforts. In addition to their parent’s volunteer work with RCAHT, Patrick (14), Cecilia (10) and Alexander (7) Stalman received media attention for their lemonade stand last summer to support human trafficking victims.

It will be an unforgettable night in a beautiful mansion for a great cause! To purchase tickets and more information on the event go to www.racinecoalition.org. Racine Coalition Against Human Trafficking (RCAHT) is a network of local resources (law enforcement, shelters, health providers and other services) collaborating to increase communication among all providers, identify gaps in services for victims and prevent conditions that foster human trafficking in Racine County through education and outreach efforts. For more information contact us at racinecoalition@gmail.com, find us on Facebook, www.racinecoalition.org or contact Karri Hemmig at (414) 671-9518.