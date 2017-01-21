Need Help With Your Taxes? Free Assistance is Available

WHAT IS VITA?
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns.
If you live in Racine County and your annual household income is $54,000 or less, you may qualify for free tax preparation and electronic filing through VITA. VITA can help you get Earned Income and Child Tax Credit.
Appointments are required.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
To schedule an appointment, dial 2-1-1.
WHAT TO BRING
• Current photo identification (driver’s license, state I.D. or student I.D.)
• Social security cards or ITINs for you, your spouse (if married), and any dependents you are claiming. All cards must be originals; copies cannot be accepted.
• All wage and tax statements, including the following forms:
• W-2
• W-2G
• 1099-R
• 1099-G
• SSA-1099
• 1099-INT
• 1099-DIV
• Any other tax document(s) you’ve received.
• Bank information for direct deposit (routing and account number).
• If you are not sure if VITA needs it, bring it along!
• Homestead credit is available to Wisconsin residents with an income under $24,680. Bring your 2016 property tax bill or rent certificate and SSI or Wisconsin
Works payment documents.
LOCATIONS
Racine Locations
Racine County Workforce Solutions 1717 Taylor Avenue Racine Building,
January 30 – April 18, Mondays and Tuesdays 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Gateway Technical College 1001 S. Main Street
February 4-April 15, First and third Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Burlington Locations
Racine County Workforce Solutions
209 North Main Street
February 1 – April 14
First and third Wednesdays
4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Fridays
12:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Gateway Technical College
496 McCanna Parkway
February 11 – April 8
Second and fourth Saturdays
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.