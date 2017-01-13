Mother & Daughter Charged With Crack Cocaine Sales

Marlena D Banks 42 of Racine has been charged with two counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (<=1g), two counts of Maintain Drug Trafficking Place, Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>15-40g) and Possession of Controlled Substance. She was given a $10,000 cash bond after making her initial appearance Friday in Racine Circuit Courts. Mikayla L. Brown has been charged with three counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (<=1g), two counts of Maintain Drug Trafficking Place, and one count of Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>15-40g)

According to the criminal complaint during 2016 and 2017 The Racine Metro Drug Unit made controlled purchases from the defendants of Crack Cocaine. On January 11,2017, Investigators learned that Brown was going to be purchasing more crack and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended registration that she had been driving and recovered 22 grams of crack cocaine from the defendant. That same day agents conducted a search of a room at Riverside Inn where both defendants occupied and recovered additional crack cocaine, Adderall and Alprazolam pills