Metro County Drug Unit Arrests Mt. Pleasant Man On Drug Charges

On January 23rd, agents from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit served a search warrant in the 5900 block of 16th Street in the Village of Mt Pleasant. Located in the residence were various illegal drugs; heroin, cocaine, marijuana, L.S.D and prescription medications not prescribed to the suspect as well as digital scales, drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher K Gallup, age 36 of Mt Pleasant was arrested and is being held in the Racine County Jail on the following charges at this time:

– Manufacture and Delivery of Heroin

– Maintain a Drug House