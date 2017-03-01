Merchants Moving & Storage is seeking Drivers & Movers
High School Diploma/GED
Valid Driver’s License required
CDL Training provided
Ability to lift, bend, twist and routinely move furniture
Interstate travel required
Apply in person at:
1215 State Street
Racine, WI 53404
The employees who wear the Merchants uniform are dedicated, full-time professionals.
Serving Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Chicago, all 48 states and Canada. We are proud to be one of the few independent professional moving companies in the country. Because every move is unique, our independent status allows us to provide custom-designed moving solutions for every individual need.