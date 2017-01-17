Man Charged with 4th OWI After Driving Through Fire Scene

Skye R Paice 30 of Trevor Wisconsin has been charged with OWI (4th),2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor, and numerous traffic offenses. He was given a $1,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Tuesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled on January 25, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies along with State Patrol Troopers were on duty with their emergency lights activated blocking the ramp of the State Patrol Lot due to a vehicle fire just on the other side.

The defendant drove past both squad cars, the Deputy activate his sirens, the vehicle refused to stop and drove through the fire scene with emergency vehicles present with lights activated along with emergency personnel.

The vehicle came to a stop after clearing the fire scene. As the Deputy approached the vehicle he observed the defendants eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his behavior led the Deputy to believe he was under the influence of alcohol. The Deputy asked the defendant to perform field sobriety tests which according to the complaint he failed.

When asked to perform a portable breath test. The defendant allegedly stated no he wouldn’t and that he would not get below a .08 result. The defendant was arrested and transported to Wheaton Franciscan/Ascension for a blood draw after a warrant was obtained.