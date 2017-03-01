Man Charged in New Year’s Day Attempted Robbery

Isidro Montiel-Arias 36 of Rantoul, IL has been charged with felony attempted robbery. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday January 3rd.

According to the criminal complaint on on January 1,2017 Racine Police responded to Durand and Lathrop reference a robbery. Dispatch advised the victim was waiting at a business and the suspect had entered BP Gas Station at 3900 Durand Ave and had not exited the store.

The defendant was located hiding in a bathroom located on the eastside of the building. The victim told police that while he was sitting at the bus stop near by the defendant approached him, pulled out a switch blade knife and said “Give me all the money in your pockets”. The defendant patted the victim down and was unable to locate anything