Man Charged in Connection With January 2016 Robbery and Homicide

Joseph D Jackson, 27 of Racine has been charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide (party to a crime),Armed Robbery with Use of Force (party to a crime) and Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. He was given a $100,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on on January 18, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on January 19,2016 Racine Police responded to the 3200 block of Indiana Street for a welfare check where they found the victim deceased along with .25 caliber shell casings. An autopsy revealed the victim had died of multiple gun shot wounds.

During their investigation, Racine Police discovered the victim had been in possession of $10,000 but it could not be located. Investigators spoke with witnesses who stated that the defendant had allegedly said that he was being investigated for a murder, didn’t tell the witness he had committed the homicide but told him how many shots were fired and made the comment “no gun, no case”. In addition the defendant told witnesses how to silence a gun and that an open window at the victims residence kept people from noticing.

Additional witnesses came forward and told police that the defendant, stated he bet the charged and planned to rob the victim but things didn’t go as planned