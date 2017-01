LOST CAT-Gizmo Is Missing In the Area Of All Saints Hospital

LOST CAT-Gizmo is lost in the area of All Saints Hospital/Lockwood Park area. He is aprox a year old. If seen or found please call .262-989-4840. Owners have been checking with the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus on a regular basis after he went missing in November. They miss him very much and believes someone may have found him and taken him in