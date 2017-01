Letsh Staffing Hiring A Medical Assistant/LPN

MEDICAL ASSISTANT

Pay is based on experience

Full-Time

2 Open Positions

8:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Must be EHR (Electronic Health Certified

Apply only at www.letschstaffing.com r call and make an appointment ay 262-886-8179.

Apply online at www.letschtsaffing.com or call 262.886.8179 to schedule an appointment.

Letsch Staffing Services

Creating a successful partnership between experienced employees and great businesses.

8411 Corporate Drive , Suite 200 , Mount Pleasant Wisconsin United States 53406

262-886-8179