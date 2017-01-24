Kelly Services Has Opportunities For Fork Lift Drivers

Do you have forklift experience? Looking for a new career? Kelly Services has a great opportunity for you! We have FORKLIFT DRIVER positions for Racine, WI (this is on the bus line), for the following:
HOURS / SALARY
2nd Shift: 3pm-11pm $14.00
3rd Shift: 11pm-7am $14.50
Must be able to work overtime!
Contract to hire for the right candidates!
JOB DESCRIPTION
Please forward updated Resume to ROSA690@KellyServices.com (Put “FORKLIFT–RACINE” in the Subject Line of your email.)
Only qualified candidates will be contacted! No phone calls please.