Kelly Services Has Opportunities For Fork Lift Drivers

Do you have forklift experience? Looking for a new career? Kelly Services has a great opportunity for you! We have FORKLIFT DRIVER positions for Racine, WI (this is on the bus line), for the following:

HOURS / SALARY

2nd Shift: 3pm-11pm $14.00

3rd Shift: 11pm-7am $14.50

Must be able to work overtime!

Contract to hire for the right candidates!

JOB DESCRIPTION

MUST have experience driving Stand-up / Reach truck.

Training for 1-week.

Must have great attendance and punctuality.



Please forward updated Resume to ROSA690@KellyServices.com (Put “FORKLIFT–RACINE” in the Subject Line of your email.)

Only qualified candidates will be contacted! No phone calls please.