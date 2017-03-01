January 7th-Game Days for Dogs Fundraiser

Games Day for Dogs THIS SATURDAY, from 1-3pm at Cudahy Kennel Club!

This is a fundraising event for Bark for Life, Hudson’s Halfway Home, and the kennel club! A $10 donation which will get you TWO HOURS of games to play with your dog AND a Raffle Ticket, where you can win 1 of several fantastic prizes throughout the event!

IN ADDITION:

*** Awesome Paws Academy will be hosting 1-on-1 Q&A Sessions starting at 3:15pm and donating all of the proceeds to this event! $10 gets you 10 minutes with the behaviorist where you can get answers to your dog training and behavioral modification questions!

*** Tracy Harris Animal Communicator is donating to our cause and having sessions – space limited, so sign up now – $20 for 10minute sessions!

*** LuLaRoe and PJ’s Pet Supplies will also be there and a portion of all their proceeds will also go to our causes! If that wasn’t enough,

Want more information or to sign up for the animal communication or training session times? Visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1812267842330162/ See you there!