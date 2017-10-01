January 29th-Woof Gang Rescue 9 Pin Tournament Bowling Fundraiser

Join Woof Gang Rescue on Sunday January 29,2017 at Castle Lanes for their 9 Pin Tournament Bowling Fundraiser “Woof, Wag & Bowl” ! Check in starts at noon, bowling begins at 12:30 p.m. $25 for adults, $15 for Children 12 and under, this includes 3 games of bowling, shoes, food and one raffle ticket. You can preregister at Castle Lanes or by emailing woofgangrescue@gmail.com

If you are a business that would like to sponsor a lane or donate a raffle item for the raffle auction the form is attached here donation-letter

For more information and for current updates please visit their facebook event page at WOOF WAG & BOWL-Woof Gang Rescue 9 Pin Bowling Fundraiser

Woof Gang Rescue is a non-profit, 501 c3, no kill, all volunteer dog rescue organization. We are based in Racine, Wisconsin; but have rescued dogs from several states across the country. Our target dogs are those left in pubic shelters where they are at a high risk of euthanasia. Currently we save hundreds of dogs a year and are always striving to increase these numbers.

Our rescue runs solely on donations and receives no state funding. We have finally secured a facility to assist us in the intake, holding, and adoption processes. However, at this time we must rent a vehicle each time we make a trip to save more lives. In order to raise money to fund a new transport vehicle, we are holding a 9 Pin Bowling Tournament on January 29, 2017.