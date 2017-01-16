January 29th-Jammin’ For Cancer Event

The 10th Annual “Jammin’ For Cancer” Fundraising Event, hosted by The Eagles Club, Aerie #281 319 Hamilton Street and George’s Tavern will take place on Sunday, January 29th, 2017, from 1-7pm.

This Fundraising Event will include Live Music, featuring Our Local Area Bands: The Sentinels, Mean Jake and Full Flavor on The Eagle’s Upper Stage and Food, Raffles and a Silent Auction.

A $5 Donation will support The Racine All Saints Cancer Center Unit with a Grant Presentation to All Saints at 6:30pm.

Please join us at The Eagles Club and George’s Tavern for an evening of Music and Merriment and to support The 2017 Jammin’ For Cancer Event.

Thank-you.