January 28th-Diabetes Charity Lasagna Dinner

The Eagles Club of Racine, Aerie #281, will be hosting a Diabetes Charity-Lasagna Dinner on Saturday January 28th, 2017, from 5-8pm at 319 Hamilton Street, Racine.

This Community Charity Dinner price is $10.00 and will include Homemade Lasagna, Salad, Bread with Butter and a Dessert.

Please RSVP by calling The Eagles Club at #262-633-1138 or by signing up on The Eagles Club Board by Wednesday, January 25th, 2016.